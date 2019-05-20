One officer is dead and two wounded after a suspect opened fire on them Sunday night at a mobile home park in Auburn, Alabama.

ABC News reports the three officers “were met with gunfire” while responding to a “domestic disturbance”call at the mobile home park.

The suspect in the shooting, 29-year-old Grady Wayne Wilkes, spent hours avoiding capture after the shooting. This led Auburn University’s public safety department to post warnings:

The suspect was identified as Grady Wayne Wilkes, age 29, a white male of 6’4” and 215 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. pic.twitter.com/wObCP7O3yL — AU Campus Safety (@AuburnSafety) May 20, 2019

The Tennessean reports that Wilkes was captured Monday around 8 am local time.

Auburn Police Chief Paul Register indicated there was no evidence the call that initiated contact was fake or part of a larger plan to ambush the officers. However, the investigation is still under way.

The two wounded officers are expected to survive.

