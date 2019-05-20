‘Angry’ PA Democrat Brian Sims Apologizes — to Abortion Supporters

Pennsylvania Democrat Rep. Brian Sims sent out a fundraising email in which he repeated how “angry” he is and doubled down on his attacks against pro-life protesters praying outside of Planned Parenthood abortion clinics.

In a fundraising email letter, published by New York Post reporter Salena Zito, Sims urged people to contribute to Planned Parenthood. He apologized to abortion advocates because his “aggressive” and “inappropriate” behavior toward the pro-life protesters created a “distraction” from support for the abortion vendor.

.@BrianSimsPA is sorry not sorry. What he really is, is angry. REALLY ANGRY. Check out his fundraising email he sent out. Wonder if @RepTurzai will censure this guy? pic.twitter.com/jMjW68FnVn — SalenaZito (@SalenaZito) May 18, 2019

Zito tweeted that Sims is “sorry not sorry.”

“What he really is, is angry,” she wrote. “REALLY ANGRY.”

“To the staff, volunteers, and patients of Planned Parenthood, I’m sorry to have created this distraction,” Sims wrote. “I vow to do better. I vow to keep fighting for the same values of progress for all that I’ve always fought for.”

Meanwhile, the lawmaker, who identifies himself as an LGBTQ activist and the first openly gay lawmaker in Pennsylvania, had no real apology for pro-life supporters for berating, bullying, and threatening to dox them. Instead, he doubled down on his rebukes of their prayerful protests outside of Planned Parenthood clinics.

“I’m angry that pro-life protesters use white privilege and racism to attack people of color in my district and across the nation, for seeking critical health care,” he wrote, continuing:

I’m angry that despite abortion being legal everywhere, anti-choice zealots are causing panic, anger, confusion, and rage for so many women. I’m angry that little by little what amount of abortion and reproductive care that we have will crumble to Republican legislatures and legislation. I’m angry that women can’t access the care they need and deserve.

The Democrat continued in his fundraising email about how “angry” he is over multiple issues, including the ‘school-to-prison pipeline,” “gun violence,” and “drug overdoses.”

Both Zito and Joe Garecht, father of the teens Sims attempted to dox, addressed Republican state House Speaker Mike Turzai on Twitter regarding GOP statements about consequences for Sims in the wake of his bullying behavior toward a woman and teens:

Speaker Turzai, I’m the father of the two girls that Brian Sims tried to dox. I applaud your statement, but I remain disappointed that the legislature has not taken action against Mr Sims. His fundraising email shows he has absolutely no remorse. — Joe Garecht (@joegarecht) May 19, 2019

Pennsylvania House Republican leadership released a statement May 15 regarding Sims and his video recordings of his harassment:

Rep. Brian Sims’ actions reflect the worst in how people should behave and treat one another in a civil society. No one should ever be subjected to any form of harassment or intimidation because they choose to exercise their constitutional rights to pray or peacefully advocate. The actions of one member are a reflection on all of us, regardless of party affiliation, and the pledge we all take to serve the people of our Commonwealth. The victims of Rep. Sims’ actions deserve a sincere apology, as do the members of the House. Our caucus has given Rep. Sims time to take responsibility for his behavior and show he is willing to treat people who have opinions different from his own with the respect befitting a member of the House of Representatives. We expect House Democratic Leadership to address this. We are extremely disappointed that Rep. Sims’ actions have caused harm to his victims and to our chamber. We expect him to accept full responsibility for his egregious and unacceptable behavior and to pledge that he will meet the high standards that the people of Pennsylvania have for their elected officials.

As the Inquirer reported, Bill Patton, spokesman for the Pennsylvania House Democrats, said Sims discussed his behavior “at length” with state House leaders from both parties.

“Democratic leaders addressed the matter with Sims privately and are satisfied it will not be repeated,” Patton said. “Republican leaders are aware of this.”

National pro-life leaders held a rally outside the same Planned Parenthood clinic at which the Democrat lawmaker had harassed the pro-life advocates. Thousands rallied to stand up to Sims’ bullying.

Pro-life media Life News created a petition calling for Sims to resign for harassing and threatening the pro-life protesters. Currently, the petition has over 34,000 signatures.

“Sims’ actions may have violated consent and cyberbullying laws,” Life News also observed. “The Philadelphia police and district attorney’s office said they are looking into the incident.”