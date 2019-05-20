President Donald Trump weighed in on the Democrat 2020 Presidential primary on Monday, suggesting Sen. Bernie Sanders’ campaign was finished.

“Looks like Bernie Sanders is history. Sleepy Joe Biden is pulling ahead and think about it, I’m only here because of Sleepy Joe and the man who took him off the 1% trash heap, President O!” Trump wrote on Twitter. “China wants Sleepy Joe BADLY!”

Trump was referring to Biden’s miserable showing in the 2008 Democrat primary, earning less than one percent of the vote in Iowa before dropping out of the race.

Trump commented as a new Fox News poll showed Biden with a double-digit lead over Sanders with 35 percent of the vote among Democrat primary voters. Sanders only had 17 percent support, down six points from March.

Trump is also monitoring the rise of Mayor Pete Buttigieg, ripping a Fox News townhall with the South Bend mayor on Sunday.

“Alfred E. Newman will never be President!” Trump wrote on Sunday evening, comparing Buttigieg again to the Mad Magazine cover cartoon character.

Trump also mocked Fox News and news anchor Chris Wallace for giving Buttigieg airtime.

“Hard to believe that Fox News is wasting airtime on Mayor Pete, as Chris Wallace likes to call him,” Trump wrote. “Fox is moving more and more to the losing (wrong) side in covering the Dems. They got dumped from the Democrats boring debates, and they just want in. They forgot the people who got them there.”

