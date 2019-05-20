A homeowner in Thurston County, Washington, tried to use a stick to fight off an intrusion suspect but ultimately had to shoot him in the chest.

Q13 Fox reports that police indicate “the suspect trespassed onto the property and refused to leave after being told by the homeowner.”

The suspect then began allegedly attempting to make entry into the home, at which time the homeowner used the stick to try to dissuade him. Once that failed, the homeowner shot the suspect in the chest.

#BREAKING Homeowner shoots burglar in chest in Thurston Co. Heading there now— Watch @Q13FOX for the latest. https://t.co/94JmiGWjyp — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) May 17, 2019

The Thurston County Sheriff described the wounded man as a “transient burglar suspect.” Fox News reports that the suspect will be charged with “with first-degree residential burglary” upon release from the hospital.

