Kimberly Guilfoyle, a senior adviser to President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign, joined SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Sunday and discussed Trump’s achievements, his pathway to 2020, and the recent trade talks with China.

“I don’t see any of these people emerging out of the pack that would be able to be a serious contender against the president, especially given his most auspicious economic record,” Guilfoyle told Breitbart News Washington Political Editor Matthew Boyle. “In terms of unemployment, as we know across the board, is lower. It’s record lows: Unemployment for women, African Americans, or Asian Americans, for the youth of America.”

“Everybody has been lifted up,” Guilfoyle continued. “Between the tax cuts, the job act, everything that he is doing. We see the GDP is robust as well. All the things people said that couldn’t happen, he’s been able to achieve. People care about that. Voters care about the checklist. He’s made promises – strong, bold promises – and he’s been able to deliver and exceed those expectations.”

Guilfoyle also discussed the Democrats’ inability to “get their act together.”

“They can’t get their acts together. They have no platform, they have no policies, they don’t understand basic math, and they want to turn this country into Venezuela,” Guilfoyle stated. “Donald Trump is not going to let that happen.”

LISTEN:

Asked about the escalating trade debate with China, Guilfoyle commended President Trump’s efforts in working towards more fair trade deals.

“What [Trump] is doing with the tariffs is smart,” Guilfoyle said. “It’s working, and all the president is saying is how about we do some deals that are fair trading and reciprocal. Why do they get the tax cuts… He’s talking about evening out the playing field and not continuing to let China take advantage of the United States.”

She added, “He has an obligation to take care of this country, of our economy, of American businesses, of American manufacturing and workers.

Guilfoyle also discussed the establishment’s extreme distaste for President Trump.

“Donald Trump is somebody that thinks outside the box, and he comes from outside the swamp. He is a disruptor. He is someone who looks at a situation and thinks ten different ways of how it should be handled,” Guilfoyle said. “He’s an innovator, he’s an entrepreneur, he’s a patriot, he could’ve been doing anything else with his life, but he went all in on this.”

“Democrats can’t handle it, because they have no ideas,” Guilfoyle continued. “They have no solutions, just total madness. They don’t even understand American political history or free markets or capitalism.”

Guilfoyle concluded the interview by making the case for why President Trump should get re-elected in 2020.

“It is imperative that Donald Trump gets re-elected in 2020 so that we will recognize the country we live in, be proud of it, and have something to hand on to our children, grandchildren, and generations to come. That’s the way it should be.”