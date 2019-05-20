Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) said Monday that he believes the declassification of key documents relating to the Russia probe is “right around the corner.”

Meadows, a House Oversight Committee member and House Freedom Caucus chairman, said on Fox News that he believes key documents relating to the Russia probe will soon become public and agreed with former Oversight committee chairman Trey Gowdy that the FBI did not disclose “game-changing” evidence.

“(Gowdy) has seen documents that actually I have not seen,” the North Carolina congressman said.

“But we have come to the same conclusion, and that is, indeed, George Papadopoulos was actually taped and recorded,” Meadows said. Rep. Meadows also suggested there are transcripts of interviews that could add more clarity to the origins of the Russian collusion counterintelligence investigation.

“Where are the transcripts, if any exist, between the informants and the telephone calls to George Papadopoulos?” Gowdy asked rhetorically on Sunday.

Meadows said he has spoken with Papadopoulos and that when President Donald Trump declassifies the records relating to the Russia probe:

the American people will be astonished to see not only was it going on and the president was right, he was actually taped and recorded but other than that, he was not colluding with the Russians and they knew this very early on. So that could be the game changer that (Gowdy) was referring to.

The North Carolina conservative said he has spoken to Trump about releasing the classified Russia probe documents.