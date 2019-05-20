Deputy District Attorney Amy Hunter indicated Monday in court that alleged Antioch church shooter Emanuel K. Samson intended to kill at least ten white churchgoers.

Breitbart News reported the shooting at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch, Tennessee, on September 24, 2017. One person was killed and numerous others injured. Later that same day, police identified the shooting suspect as 25-year-old Emanuel Kidega Samson.

The Tennessean quoted Hunter saying Samson alleged went to the church “with the intent to murder a minimum of 10 white churchgoers.”

Hunter pointed to a noted Samson allegedly left on the dashboard of his vehicle during the 2017 attack. The note referenced Dylan Roof, who shot and killed nine black worshipers in Charleston, South Carolina, on June 17, 2015. The note said, “Dylann Roof is less than nothing,” adding, “the blood that 10 of your kind will shed … in terms of vengeance.”

Samson is “indicted on 43 counts, including first-degree murder, aggravated assault and civil rights intimidation.”

