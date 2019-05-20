A partial transcript is as follows:

STEVE HILTON: On the swamp, there was one example of it that I just got so angry about and we talked about it on the show, and you saw it too. Obama’s head of cybersecurity then becomes a lobbyist on cybersecurity for Huawei and that’s all perfectly above board. He declared it. There’s nothing you can do about it. Don’t you think that should just not be allowed, that you shouldn’t be allowed to lobby for a foreign government?

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I would be all for that. I think it should be a lifetime ban. Some people say five years. We’re putting in for five years. It’s very hard because the same people that are working in government, they work in government and then they take these unbelievable jobs. That happens with me too. They’re part of your campaign and all of a sudden they’re working with these– and it’s a very tough thing. There’s a very fine line. But I would love to see a five-year ban. I’d actually like to see a lifetime ban. Look at Joe Biden.

HILTON: But it’s the lobbying for foreign governments, the foreign governments, they have Ambassadors and Embassies. Why do they need these lobbyists?

PRESIDENT TRUMP: I think it’s a disgrace. Look at Joe Biden. He calls [Ukraine] and says “Don’t you dare prosecute. If you don’t fire this prosecutor.” The prosecutor was after his son. He said if you fire the prosecutor, you’ll be okay, and if you don’t fire the prosecutor we’re not giving you two-billion dollars in loan guarantees or whatever he was supposed to give. Can you imagine if I did that?

HILTON: Well, nevermind that. Look at the relationship with China. I call him “Joe China.” Don’t you think that should be investigated, that financial connection? The Chinese government put in billions of dollars into Biden family businesses.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: 100 percent. It’s a disgrace And then he says China is not a competitor of ours. China is a massive competitor of ours. They want to take over the world.