President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak Monday night at a 2020 campaign rally in Montoursville, Pennsylvania.

The event is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. EST and the stream will be provided by Right Side Broadcasting Network.

Thousands of supporters lined up throughout the day to get a spot in line for the rally.

Thousands of people are waiting, some for hours, for @realDonaldTrump to speak in Montoursville, Pa. Live coverage of the rally in Lycoming County is coming up on @WNEP pic.twitter.com/BeTHaCJAwK — Nora Hurchick (@nhurchick) May 20, 2019