17-Year-Old Allegedly Pulls Gun on Cab Driver, Gets Shot

A 17-year-old suspect allegedly pulled a gun on a Terre Haute, Indiana, cab driver Monday and got shot when the driver pulled out his own gun in self-defense.

WTHI-TV reports that the driver picked up the suspect, Daivionne Young, in downtown Terre Haute and drove him to Greenwood Manor Apartments. Upon reaching the destination Young allegedly pulled a gun and tried to rob the driver.

The driver responded by pulling his own gun and shooting Young, who ran off but was soon apprehended.

Terre Haute Police Public Information Officer Ryan Adamson said, “The cab driver pulled out a gun and shot the suspect. Suspect took off. He was located by our uniform division, is in custody, he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital.”

Daivionne Young m/17 is the suspect in today’s shooting. Young was charged as an adult with Armed Robbery and transported to Vigo County Jail. — Ryan Adamson (@THPDPIO) May 20, 2019

