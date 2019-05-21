Several American and Jewish American activists gathered in Times Square on Monday afternoon to advocate for the removal of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) from the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

The event, titled Ilhan Omar Must Go, examined Omar’s “gross anti-Semitism, her cavalier dismissal of the murdered victims of 9/11, her blaming the criminal socialist debacle and collapse of Venezuela on America,” and her “disdain for our nation, which saved her from Islamist terror in the non-nation of Somalia.”

In addition to the event, organizers unveiled a new mobile billboard, which displayed a powerful video recounting Omar’s vile behavior.

Nationally syndicated columnist and radio commentator Deroy Murdock spoke at the event, where he outlined what Omar’s “some people did something” comment meant to him.

“Some people did something. Really,” Murdock asked. “Congresswoman Omar, here’s the something Al Qaeda terrorists perpetrated: They murdered my cousin. They murdered my neighbor down the hall in my apartment building.”

Murdock also discussed the firefighters lost in the attack that worked near his home and the “some 2,977 people” that were murdered in a “vicious and brutal atrocity fueled by Islamic extremism.”

Lauri Regan, who serves on the boards of the National Women’s Committee of the Republican Jewish Coalition and the Endowment for Middle East Truth, took the stage and slammed Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI).

“Rashida Tlaib would have you believe that there were now Jews in Israel prior to her people letting them in,” Regan stated. “What the hateful, lying Tlaib would like us to do is rewrite history, but frighteningly, the hateful Ilhan Omar would like to repeat it.”

Regan added, “We won’t let these women rewrite history and sure won’t let them repeat it.”

Nationally syndicated columnist and radio commentator Kevin McCullough also took the stage and questioned why no one in Congress was condemning Omar’s comments.

Other speakers at the event included Dov Hikind, legendary NYS Assemblyman and founder, Americans Against Antisemitism; Joe Connor, author of Shattered Lives: Overcoming the Fraunces Tavern Terror; Jonathan S. Tobin, Editor-in-Chief, Jewish News Syndicate, and several others.

Follow Kyle on Twitter @RealKyleMorris and Facebook.