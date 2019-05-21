Butti-Bust? Support for Pete Buttigieg Dips in the Polls

Mayor Pete Buttigieg appears to be experiencing a national polling slump, according to a new Quinnipiac poll.

The current mayor of South Bend now has five percent support, down five points from his peak of ten percent support at the end of April.

Democrats enjoying a boost in support include Sen. Bernie Sanders, now up five points in a month, and Senator Elizabeth Warren, now with 13 percent support. Kamala Harris holds steady with eight percent of the vote.

The Morning Consult political tracker also shows a dip in support for Buttigieg after reaching a nine percent high in April. He is now tracking at six percent.

Buttigieg has enjoyed a wave of positive media coverage, including a mention from Oprah.

His appearance in a Fox News town hall also created some buzz on Sunday, but the polls have not reflected any bump in support yet.