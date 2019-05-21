Donald Trump Previews ‘Great Healthcare Plan’ Release in June

President Donald Trump previewed the release of a “great healthcare plan” in four weeks, in an interview Monday with a local Pennsylvania media station.

“We’re coming up with a great healthcare plan that if we win back the house, keep the Senate, keep the presidency, we’re going to have fantastic health care,” Trump said. “And the plan is coming out over the next four weeks.”

The president spoke with WBRE reporter Andy Mehalshick in Pennsylvania following a rally in Lycoming County.

Trump vowed that his plan would take care of previous-existing conditions, and would be better than Obamacare.

“We got rid of the individual mandate from Obamacare which was the worst part of Obamacare, where you had to pay to have bad insurance, you literally had to pay a premium, a price, and we got rid of that,” he said.

During his rally in Montoursville, Pennsylvania, Trump criticized Democrat plans to end private insurance with proposals of government “Medicare for All.”

“These people have gone nuts!” Trump said. “More than 120 Democrats in Congress have signed up for Bernie Sanders total government takeover of health care. Now, tell me, many of you have phenomenal health care. You have private health care, 180 million people they want to take it away from you.”