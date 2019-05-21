Ex-Boehner Aide Johnny DeStefano Leaving the White House

White House assistant to the president Johnny DeStefano is leaving President Donald Trump’s administration, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

As a former aide to former Speaker John Boehner, DeStefano was viewed with skepticism by Trump loyalists as a “swamp monster” of Washington, DC, but his political skills helped him survive the tumultuous early years of Trump’s White House.

According to the Post, DeStefano will move onto corporate government affairs gigs, including e-cigarette company Juul, following in the footsteps of other former government officials who end up as a lobbyist-type figure in Washington.

Josh Raffel, a top White House communications advisor for Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner also took a job with Juul in October.