Dear Chairman McDaniel,

As a former Missouri Republican Party chairman, I know very well the power of the party’s collective voice. We establish principles to guide our voice every four years at the Republican National Convention. President Reagan taught us to aspire to “a banner of no pale pastels, but bold colors which make it unmistakably clear where we stand on all of the issues troubling the people.” In 2016, I believe we adopted just such a banner in the Republican Party Platform. I was there when then-candidate Trump promised the late Phyllis Schlafly to uphold the platform. Any reasonable Republican would conclude that our president has kept his word.

Yet, Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan has chosen to undermine President Trump with his ludicrous comments. Using the megaphone of social media, Amash spread the Democrat lie that “President Trump has engaged in impeachable conduct.” He went on to attack the honor of his Republican colleagues in Congress by saying “Few members of Congress even read Mueller’s report,” and insinuated conservatives defend our president blindly.

In reality, Rep. Amash’s statements spring from a deep rejection of the conservative principles President Trump staunchly defends. Something has to be done. We are the party Amash claims to stand with. It is our responsibility to let America know we wholeheartedly oppose his radical views. We must stand with our president and send a message even the thick-headed Rep. Amash can’t ignore.

It is for these reasons I respectfully request Rep. Justin Amash be officially censured by the RNC.

All the best.

Ed Martin

Ed Martin is the President of Phyllis Schlafly Eagles