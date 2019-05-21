The new president of Planned Parenthood Federation of America spoke at a protest at the United States Supreme Court on Tuesday about how the nation’s largest abortion provider is about taking care of women, and abortion bans endanger women’s health, even as millions of female babies have been aborted since the high court legalized the procedure in 1973.

“I am a doctor and my job is to take care of women in this country,” Leana Wen said at the protest staged to criticize the recent ban on abortion in Alabama and restrictions on abortion being put in place in other states.

Wen called the abortion ban “unprecedented, unethical, and a dangerous attack on women’s health and rights.”

She accused President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence of appointing pro-life judges “willing to give power and control over women’s bodies.”

The judges, Wen said, “endanger our health and strip us of our bodily autonomy.”

She also called restricting abortion legislation as a tool of “oppression” if it keeps women from access to birth control, abortive medications, and abortion.

“We know your keeping people unhealthy is a tool of oppression and stigmatizing reproductive health care is a tool of oppression,” Wen said.

According to Planned Parenthood’s 2017-18 annual report, its clinics performed 332,757 abortions, of which at least 50 percent or more were female unborn babies.

The other leftwing organizations that supported the rally included the Women’s March and NARAL.

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter