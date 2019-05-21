Rep. Judy Chu (D-CA) spoke at the Planned Parenthood protest against Alabama’s new law to ban abortion and said if women can’t get an abortion they will be “terrified” of their bodies.

Chu recalled a woman she knew who had an illegal abortion before the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision that made abortion on demand the law of the land.

“But now we have states like Alabama, like Georgia, like Ohio that are going to make even more women terrified about their own bodies and their future,” Chu said.

In recent weeks some states, including New York and Virginia, have either passed or proposed legislation that makes abortion legal up to and after the birth of a baby. Other states, including Alabama, have recently banned or restricted abortions — a move many believe is to get an abortion case back before the high court so that Roe v. Wade can be revisited.

Chu also announced at the event that she and Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) would be introducing on Thursday the Women’s Health Protection Act in the House and Senate to end state’s rights on the making of abortion law.

“This bill will stop these states from passing these laws that chip away at our constitutional right to abortion,” Chu said.

Other leftwing groups supporting the protest include the Women’s March, NARAL and MoveOn.org.

