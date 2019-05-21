Robert ‘Beto’ O’Rourke Makes Bid for Fox Town Hall

Democrat 2020 hopeful Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke said Monday he would “absolutely” do a Fox News town hall but didn’t know if the network had offered.

The O’Rourke 2020 campaign may not even have had any contact with Fox or any discussion of such an event. The candidate told reporters in Iowa Monday that he wasn’t aware of any contact, but that he would “absolutely” appear if the opportunity presented itself.

“This campaign is about going to where people are, and you see that physically in where I show up,” O’Rourke told the reporters, according to Politico. “But it also has to be in those channels or those social media streams where people get their news and their information. That also includes Fox.”

He was in Davenport, Iowa, Monday, where he documented on social media his tour of a flood-stricken area.

Democrat 2020 presidential nomination competitors have been mixed when it comes to appearing on the network. Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, and Amy Klobuchar have already done Fox News town halls, as the report indicated. Contender Kamala Harris’s campaign has thus far declined to appear in a Fox News town hall.

O’Rourke has a town hall scheduled on CNN Tuesday.

Michelle Moons is a White House Correspondent for Breitbart News — follow on Twitter @MichelleDiana and Facebook