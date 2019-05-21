Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) claimed former President Bill Clinton was nearly impeached “over sex” while President Donald Trump is “raping the country.”

During a recent Democrat Steering and Policy Committee meeting, Cohen demanded that Democrats impeach President Trump, to which House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) dismissed the notion, contending that it would distract from the Democrats’ messaging.

Cohen reportedly said that Clinton was going to get impeached over “sex,” while Trump is “raping the country.” Cohen later confirmed his inflammatory remarks to Politico.

Cohen also said Pelosi was afraid that impeaching Trump might cost Democrats their House majority, to which Pelosi countered, saying, “This isn’t about politics at all. It’s about patriotism. It’s about the strength we need to have to see things through.”

Cohen has made inflammatory remarks in the past.

In early May, Cohen held up a chicken statue and said that “chicken” Attorney General William Barr “should have shown up for their House Judiciary Committee hearing.

In July 2018, speaking before pastors at a Memphis, Tennessee church, Cohen urged then-Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) to jump off a bridge.

“The big orange president … He’s going to come down here, and he is going to endorse Marsha Blackburn, because Marsha Blackburn, if he says, ‘Jump off the Harahan Bridge,’ she’ll jump off the Harahan Bridge,” Cohen said. “I wish he’d say that.” The crowd could be heard laughing in response to Cohen’s remark.

Also in July 2018, Cohen defended his tweet, implying that America needed to have a military coup to remove President Trump after his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In response to the summit, Rep. Cohen tweeted, “Where are our military folks? The Commander in Chief is in the hands of our enemy!” Where are our military folks ? The Commander in Chief is in the hands of our enemy! https://t.co/3eF7OLKEdN — Steve Cohen (@RepCohen) July 16, 2018 “Talk about jumping to conclusions without talking to source. No coup called for,” Cohen contended. “I seriously doubt anyone would use Twitter to do .. one tweet if by land two if by sea…Wow.” Talk about jumping to conclusions without talking to source. No coup called for . I seriously doubt anyone would use twitter to do .. one tweet if by land two if by sea…Wow https://t.co/3d0uhGa57t — Steve Cohen (@RepCohen) July 16, 2018