Trayvon Martin’s Mother Running for Office to Push Gun Control

Sybrina Fulton, mother of Trayvon Martin, is running for the position of Miami-Dade County commissioner with gun control as her top priority.

Neighborhood watchman George Zimmerman shot and killed Martin in self-defense on February 26, 2012. Zimmerman was charged and tried in the shooting, and on July 13, 2013, the Associated Press reported that he “was cleared of all charges.”

Fulton is now running for political office determined to push gun control.

The Washington Post quoted Fulton saying, “My time as a public servant began 30 years ago at Miami-Dade County. Since 2012, I have advocated tirelessly to empower our communities and make them safer. But the work is not done. I am proud to announce that I will run to represent District 1 on the county commission.”

The Post reports Fulton’s campaign manager indicating “[she] intends to keep gun-violence prevention at the top of her priority list.”

Fulton will be running against Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver G. Gilbert III.