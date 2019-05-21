Watch Live: Pro-Choice Activists Hold ‘Day of Action for Abortion Rights’ on Capitol Hill, Across Nation

Planned Parenthood, NARAL, the Women’s March, and other leftwing groups are protesting on Capitol Hill and across the country on Tuesday at some 400 demonstrations, holding what they call a “day of action for abortion rights.”

“With each passing day, the attacks on abortion rights are becoming increasingly frequent and extreme. In the past three months, three states have passed bills that ban abortion after six weeks — a time when many women are unaware they’re even pregnant,” writes New York Magazine’s The Cut staff writer Amanda Arnold in a guide about the event entitled “How to Protest Extreme Abortion Bans Across the Country”.

https://twitter.com/NARAL/status/1129376359669751808

The protest starts in Washington, DC, at noon EST.

