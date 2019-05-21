Several presidential candidates took part in a rally on the steps of the United States Supreme Court on Tuesday at a Planned Parenthood protest against states putting in place laws to restrict and even ban abortion in most cases.

Most in the raucous crowd supported abortion on demand, but a few pro-life activists were there and one tried to have a dialogue with some of the pro-abortion protesters and a couple of senators who hope to be president of the United States.

Alison Centofante, director of strategic communications at Live Action, confronted Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) about late-term abortion and protecting babies who survive abortion.

Sanders refused to answer any of Centofante’s question, and to all of the questions asked of Klobuchar, she only responded it was not children she was in the business of defending.

“I was just wondering how you guys defend late-term abortion? Centofante asked Klobuchar. “Are you defending late-term abortion?”

“I’m defending the law,” Klobuchar said.

But Centofante asked Klobuchar several more question thst she refused to answer, and Sanders did not respond at all.

“Sen. Sanders why won’t you protect children that are born alive after abortion?” Centofante asked. “What about those that are born alive after abortion?”

“Why won’t you defend the most innocent?” Centofante asked. “They survived an abortion.”

She asked Sanders about babies with heartbeats and fingernails and those who can feel pain at 20 weeks gestation. Centofante also brought up his presidential ambitions.

“You have to answer questions like this on the campaign trail,” Centofante said.”You have to decide.”

Centofante made a case for morality when she confronted Klobachur.

“Slavery was once legal; it doesn’t make it moral,” Centofante said. “Segregation was legal; it doesn’t make it moral. Even though abortion is legal, it doesn’t make it moral.”

“Is there any point where you would draw the line?” she asked Klobuchar. “Would you draw a line at third trimester. Maybe when they feel pain at 20 weeks.”

“I’m asking because this is going to be asked on the campaign trail I hope,” Centofante said.

“Thirty million women who were lost to abortion,” Klobuchar said. “Ms. Klobuchar, I’d just like to know where you draw the line.”

Klobuchar remained silent.

The other groups that supported the rally include the Women’s March and NARAL.

