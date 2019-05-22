Donald Trump: Pelosi Blew Up Infrastructure Talks with ‘I-Word’

President Donald Trump ripped House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday for accusing him of a “cover-up” by keeping his advisers from testifying in front of the House Judiciary Committee.

Trump says he was happy to do a meeting on infrastructure with Democrats, but that Pelosi accusing him of a “cover-up” was absurd.

“I don’t do cover-ups,” he said. “You people know that probably better than anybody.”

The meeting blew up over the “I-word,” Trump said, referring to possible impeachment proceedings and said he would not deal with Democrats unless they ended the endless investigations in an attempt to take down the president.

Trump said that there were already House investigations, Senate investigations, and ultimately the Robert Mueller report found no collusion and no obstruction.

The President made his remarks after unexpectedly calling the White House Press Corps into the Rose Garden, after meeting with Democrats on infrastructure and trade.

He spoke to reporters as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer also raced to the cameras to tell their version of the story.

House Democrats pressed Pelosi to begin impeachment proceedings on Wednesday before the meeting, prompting Pelosi to accuse Trump of a “cover-up” of the investigation.

Trump said he was willing to work with Democrats on infrastructure, but that he was not going to do it if they kept investigating him and his White House.

The president spoke next to a sign featuring the amount of money, time, and resources used by the Mueller investigation to investigate the president to ultimately conclude no collusion with Russia or no obstruction of the investigation.

“I’m the most transparent president probably in the history of this country,” Trump says, referring to the number of documents.

Trump told reporters that they should “be ashamed” of how they covered the story.

“Not all of you, but some of you,” he clarified.