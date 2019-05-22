Former Vice President Joe Biden responded to Donald Trump’s accusation he had “forgotten” his home state of Pennsylvania by moving to Delaware.

“I’ve never forgotten where I came from,” Biden wrote on Twitter. “My family did have to leave Pennsylvania when I was 10 — we moved to Delaware where my Dad found a job that could provide for our family.”

Biden argued that Trump had no understanding of what it was like to move for economic reasons like his father did.

Biden hearkened back to one of his favorite campaign themes, telling the story of “the longest walk” of a parent who goes to tell his family that they are moving because they lost their job.

“This story isn’t unique to the Bidens,” he said. “Too many people around this country have had to make that walk.”

Trump told Pennsylvania voters at a rally on Monday that Biden had largely forgotten the state.

“He left you for another state and he didn’t take care of you because he didn’t take care of your jobs,” Trump said. “He let other countries come in and rip off America.”

