Former CIA Director John Brennan on Tuesday falsely claimed special counsel Robert Mueller’s report actually further proves Donald Trump’s campaign and Russia worked together during the 2016 presidential election.

“I subsequently learned from the Mueller report that there was a lot more evidence of collusion and obstruction of justice than was indicated in the misleading & highly politicized Barr memo. Your obvious fear of Congressional action is warranted & your dishonesty is appalling,” Brennan said in response to President Trump posting an embarrassing quote from the longtime Deep Stater.

Trump quoted Brennan admitting that Trump-Russia conspiracies were much bigger in his own mind than in reality — “I don’t know if I received bad information, but I think I suspected there was more than there actually was” — one day after Attorney General William Barr told Congress that the special counsel did not uncover evidence of cooperation between the Trump campaign and Russia. Further, Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who once reportedly volunteered to wear a wire in meeting with President Trump, determined that the president did not obstruct justice in relation to the Mueller probe.

“I don’t know if I received bad information, but I think I suspected there was more than there actually was,” the former CIA chief told MSNBC’s Morning Joe of Mueller’s findings.

“I am relieved that it’s been determined there was not a criminal conspiracy with the Russian government over our election,” he added. “I think that is good news for the country.”

Brennan’s most recent remarks on Spygate come after he contended there is “ample evidence to justify” the FBI’s counterintelligence investigation into the Trump campaign. “I was there in the summer of ’16 and it was very well predicated,” the former intelligence official told MSNBC’s Deadline host Nicole Wallace. “To launch this counterintelligence investigation about what the Russians were doing to interfere in our election and how among American citizens might have been working with them.”

Meanwhile, as Fox News reported, a dispute has erupted over whether fired FBI Director James Comey or Brennan pushed for the faulty Steele dossier to be included in the intelligence community assessment regarding Russian meddling. In a recent interview with the Fox News Channel, former House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy (R-SC) suggested: “Whoever is looking into this, tell them to look into emails” between Comey and Brennan from December 2016.

However, in a statement to Fox News, an unnamed former CIA official fingered the former FBI chief as the culprit.

“Former Director Brennan, along with former [Director of National Intelligence] James Clapper, are the ones who opposed James Comey’s recommendation that the Steele Dossier be included in the intelligence report,” said the official.