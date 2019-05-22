House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said during a press conference Wednesday that President Donald Trump showed a “lack of confidence” to meet the challenge of doing a bipartisan infrastructure deal.

President Trump cut short a White House meeting with Democrat leaders, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), saying he will not do a $1-2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal while Democrats continue to investigate him and his administration.

Pelosi contended that Trump lacked the confidence to do a bipartisan deal on revitalizing America’s infrastructure.

“We had hoped that we could give this president an opportunity to have a signature infrastructure initiative,” Pelosi said.

The House leader said Trump showed a “lack of confidence on his part” to match the “greatness” of the challenge to pass an infrastructure deal.

“I pray for the president, and I pray for the United States of America,” the California Democrat said.

Senate Minority Leader Schumer said what happened in the White House meeting with Trump “would make your jaw drop.”

Schumer said Trump complained about the Democrats’ various investigations of his administration, to which Schumer said, “Investigations going on, hello. There were investigations going on three weeks ago when we met.”

Schumer said Democrats want to “create jobs, create income, create wealth for the average American” through an infrastructure deal.

“It’s clear the president doesn’t want to do any of that,” Schumer said.

House Speaker Pelosi faces an increasingly restless call amongst Democrat leaders and rank-and-file members to begin impeachment proceedings against President Trump.

Before the meeting with Trump on Wednesday, Pelosi said the president was engaged in a “cover-up.”