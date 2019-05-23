JOIN BREITBART. Takes 2 seconds.

Donald Trump and Melania Trump Visit Arlington Cemetery Before Trip to Japan

Trumps at Arlington
Twitter/@FLOTUS
CHARLIE SPIERING

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump traveled to Arlington Cemetery on Thursday, ahead of their trip to Japan.

The president and the first lady made an unscheduled visit to the military cemetery, pausing to plant flags at some of the tombs.

Trump visited Section 34, where Frank Buckles was buried, the last living World War One Veteran, as well as General John Pershing.

Trump leaves for his trip to Japan on Friday and will be there during Memorial Day.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders confirmed that the president will also honor the fallen troops during his visit.

On Wednesday, first lady Melania Trump visited wounded soldiers at Walter Reed hospital and awarded a Purple Heart medal.

.

