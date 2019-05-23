President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump traveled to Arlington Cemetery on Thursday, ahead of their trip to Japan.

The president and the first lady made an unscheduled visit to the military cemetery, pausing to plant flags at some of the tombs.

Trump visited Section 34, where Frank Buckles was buried, the last living World War One Veteran, as well as General John Pershing.

Trump leaves for his trip to Japan on Friday and will be there during Memorial Day.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders confirmed that the president will also honor the fallen troops during his visit.

Honored to be at @ArlingtonNatl today & take part in #FlagsIn to remember our fallen heroes. God Bless our military, their families & God Bless our great Nation! @USArmyOldGuard pic.twitter.com/lJ3lu2KfJG — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 23, 2019

On Wednesday, first lady Melania Trump visited wounded soldiers at Walter Reed hospital and awarded a Purple Heart medal.