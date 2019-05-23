President Donald Trump again excoriated former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Thursday for saying the president was outmatched by Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting in Germany.

“Rex Tillerson, a man who is ‘dumb as a rock’ and totally ill-prepared and ill-equipped to be Secretary of State, made up a story (he got fired) that I was out-prepared by Vladimir Putin at a meeting in Hamburg, Germany,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Tillerson told members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee that Putin was more prepared than Trump during a 2017 meeting with the Russian president in Germany, according to the Washington Post.

But Trump rejected Tillerson’s assessment.

“I don’t think Putin would agree. Look how the U.S. is doing!” he wrote: