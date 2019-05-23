President Donald Trump challenged Thursday the Congressional Democrats’ description of his demeanor at a meeting with Democrats at the White House on Wednesday.

Both Pelosi and Schumer said the president was furious and angry during their meeting, which Trump denied.

“You had the group, Cryin’ Chuck, Crazy Nancy, I tell you what I’ve been watching her, and I have been watching her for a long period of time –she’s not the same person,” Trump said, recalling the meeting in which he said he was “very calm.”

The president commented on the meeting during an event with farmers and ranchers to unveil a $16 billion aid package to help alleviate the economic stress of the trade tariff fight with China.

Trump asked staffers to verify his recollection of the meeting, including White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, Strategic Communications Director Mercedes Schlapp, Senior Counselor Kellyanne Conway, and Senior Economic Advisor Larry Kudlow, and Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley who all agreed that he was calm during the meeting.

Conway said that the Democrats were lying about the president. Sanders said that the president was “very calm.”

“I’ve seen both, and this was definitely not angry or ranting. Very calm and straightforward and clear,” Sanders added.

The president reacted to Pelosi after she needled the president at a press conference earlier in the day.

“I pray for the president of the United States,” she said on Thursday morning. “I wish his family, his administration or his staff would have an intervention for the good of the country.”

Trump commented on Pelosi’s press conference, pointing out that he thought she had a lot of problems, as she continued waving her hands while speaking.

“She actually reminded me of Beto, maybe a little bit worse,” he said.

Trump recalled the 2016 presidential election, noting that Pelosi had become a “mess” afterward.

During his conversations with reporters, Trump said he remained resolute on many of his political views.

“I haven’t changed very much, been very consistent, I’m an extremely stable genius,” Trump said.