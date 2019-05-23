Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) again gave his interpretation of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on now-debunked collusion between the 2016 Trump and Russia, claiming that some of the president’s actions were “inherently corrupt” and that he could be impeached for obstructing justice.

The libertarian-leaning Amash has rocketed into Resistance folk-hero status after accusing President Trump of “impeachable” offenses based on Mueller’s report. The Michigan congressman also accused Attorney General William Barr of misrepresenting the special counsel’s findings. Mueller found no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia during the election, and further, Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein determined that the president did not obstruct justice based on the special counsel’s findings.

“Mueller’s report describes a consistent effort by the president to use his office to obstruct or otherwise corruptly impede the Russian election interference investigation because it put his interests at risk,” Amash wrote on Twitter Thursday.

“President Trump had an incentive to undermine the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, which included investigating contacts between Russia and the Trump campaign,” the lawmaker added, stating that the Mueller probe detailed “very unflattering information” about Trump and revealed crimes committed by his associates.

Amash then went on to tweet several actions which he cast as Trump attempting to obstruct justice, including directing then-White House Counsel Don McGahn to ask the Justice Department to fire Mueller.

“Some of the president’s actions were inherently corrupt. Other actions were corrupt—and therefore impeachable—because the president took them to serve his own interests,” said Amash.

“The president has authority to fire federal officials, direct his subordinates, and grant pardons, but he cannot do so for corrupt purposes; otherwise, he would always be allowed to shut down any investigation into himself or his associates, which would put him above the law,” the Republican lawmaker added.

Amash is facing fierce criticism from Republicans over his remarks and has even earned himself a primary challenge from a self-described “pro-Trump” Michigan state representative. Michigan State Rep. Jim Lower (R) announced Monday he will mount a primary challenge to the congressman. Lower was expected to officially launch his campaign around July 4th but moved up the announcement after the controversy blew up.

“Congressman Justin Amash tweets yesterday calling for President Trump’s impeachment show how out of touch he is with the truth and how out of touch he is with people he represents,” said Lower. “He must be replaced and I am going to do it.”

On Wednesday, fellow libertarian Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) broke with Amash, saying that the Mueller probe was the “antithesis of libertarianism.”

“I actually think the libertarian position on the investigation is ― you know, libertarians, we’ve been very, very critical of the intelligence community having too much power, including congressman Amash has said, you know, really you should have to get a warrant before you get an American’s records,” Paul told the Huffington Post.

Read Amash’s latest Twitter thread below:

The president has an obligation not to violate the public trust, including using official powers for corrupt purposes. For instance, presidents have the authority to nominate judges, but a president couldn’t select someone to nominate because they’d promised the president money. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 23, 2019

President Trump had an incentive to undermine the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, which included investigating contacts between Russia and the Trump campaign. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 23, 2019

It also revealed criminal activities, some of which were committed by people in Trump’s orbit and, in the case of Michael Cohen’s campaign finance violation, on Trump’s behalf. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 23, 2019

Some excuse Trump’s conduct based on allegations of issues with the investigation, but no one disputes the appropriateness of investigating election interference, which included investigating contacts between the Trump campaign and people connected to the Russian government. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 23, 2019

1. Trump asked the FBI director to stop investigating Michael Flynn, who had been his campaign adviser and national security adviser, and who had already committed a crime by lying to the FBI. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 23, 2019

3. Trump directed the White House counsel, Don McGahn, to have Special Counsel Mueller removed on the basis of pretextual conflicts of interest that Trump’s advisers had already told him were “ridiculous” and could not justify removing the special counsel. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 23, 2019

5. Trump asked Corey Lewandowski, his former campaign manager, to tell AG Sessions to limit the special counsel’s investigation only to future election interference. Trump said Lewandowski should tell Sessions he was fired if he would not meet with him. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 23, 2019

Trump, through his own statements—such as complaining about people who "flip" and talk to investigators—and through communications between his personal counsel and Manafort/Cohen, gave the impression that they would be pardoned if they did not fully cooperate with investigators. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 23, 2019

Both men have been convicted for offering false information, and Manafort’s lack of cooperation left open some significant questions, such as why exactly he provided an associate in Ukraine with campaign polling data, which he expected to be shared with a Russian oligarch. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 23, 2019