Disgraced television lawyer M ichael Avenatti is blaming President Donald Trump for his latest legal woes, even claiming that an individual close to the president told him Wednesday’s federal indictment “had Trump’s fingerprints all over it.”

Federal prosecutors in New York City charged Avenatti yesterday for defrauding his former client, porn star Stormy Daniels, accusing him of using doctored documents to steal $300,000 that Daniels earned as part of her book deal. The befallen Resistance folk hero is said to have then used the funds for both personal and business expenses. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is not named in the court documents, but the details of the case clearly indict that the adult performer is the client in question. The Washington Examiner reports:

“Two Republicans have” reached out in support, Avenatti told the Washington Examiner in an interview. “I would describe them as two Republicans with close ties to the president,” Avenatti said before claiming that one of them told him the indictment was likely inspired by Trump. … Avenatti also told the Examiner that he no longer has a passport, but that he never considered fleeing the country.

Meanwhile, Avenatti has denied all wrongdoing, vowing in a social media post to clear his name.

“No monies relating to Ms. Daniels were ever misappropriated or mishandled. She received millions of dollars worth of legal services and we spent huge sums in expenses. She directly paid only $100.00 for all that she received. I look forward to a jury hearing the evidence,” he tweeted. He has since locked his Twitter account.

Avenatti was previously charged in New York City and Los Angeles with trying to extort money from Nike and stealing millions of dollars from other clients. He has denied these allegations as well.