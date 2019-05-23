Nancy Pelosi: Impeachment of Donald Trump Is ‘Very Divisive’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said during a press conference Thursday that impeaching President Donald Trump is “very divisive” and that it “cannot be denied” that he obstructed justice.

President Trump ended a meeting early with House Speaker Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) Wednesday after Trump made it clear that he will negotiate a bipartisan infrastructure deal while Democrats continue to investigate him and his administration.

After the meeting, the House leader said that Trump showed a “lack of confidence” to match the “greatness” of the challenge to pass an infrastructure deal. Senate Minority Leader Schumer said what happened in the White House meeting with Trump “would make your jaw drop.”