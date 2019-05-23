Nancy Pelosi: Impeachment of Donald Trump Is ‘Very Divisive’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said during a press conference Thursday that impeaching President Donald Trump is “very divisive” and that it “cannot be denied” that he obstructed justice.
President Trump ended a meeting early with House Speaker Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) Wednesday after Trump made it clear that he will negotiate a bipartisan infrastructure deal while Democrats continue to investigate him and his administration.
After the meeting, the House leader said that Trump showed a “lack of confidence” to match the “greatness” of the challenge to pass an infrastructure deal. Senate Minority Leader Schumer said what happened in the White House meeting with Trump “would make your jaw drop.”
One reporter asked Pelosi why she was not ready to move forward on impeaching Donald Trump despite many rank-and-file Democrats’ intense fervor for doing so. The California Democrat insisted Trump obstructed justice; however, she said that they were not ready to impeach the president yet.
“The president’s behavior in terms of obstruction of justice, the things that he is doing, it’s very clear. It’s in plain sight. It cannot be denied. Ignoring subpoenas, obstruction of justice, yes, these can be impeachable offenses,” Pelosi said.
Pelosi said Democrat must focus on three things regarding impeachment:
- Follow the facts, and deliver the truth to the American people.
- Recognize that no one is above the law.
- The president allegedly is engaged in a cover-up.
“Whatever we do, we need to be ready when we do it. And I do think that impeachment is a very divisive place to go in our country,” Pelosi said.
Speaker Pelosi also said House Democrats’ investigations might take them to a path that is “unavoidable” in “terms of impeachment.”
.
