Mayor Pete Buttigieg said Thursday that President Donald Trump’s construction of physical barriers on the southern border was a “waste of money” but acknowledged that he will not tear them down if elected president.

“Building them was a waste of money, tearing them down would be another waste of money,” Buttigieg responded, adding, “I’m not going to throw good money after bad.”

Buttigieg commented on the wall during a conversation with Washington Post reporter Robert Costa.

The South Bend mayor called for bipartisan comprehensive immigration reform, instead, and criticized Trump for using the “wall language” to divide Americans.

“The reason why it is morally abhorrent is, first of all, the way wall language is being used as a symbol for keeping another group out,” he said.