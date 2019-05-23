American voters like today’s economy so much that the percentage who say it is “excellent” or “good” represents 71 percent. That’s the highest total number in almost 18 years, according to a Quinnipiac University National poll issued on Tuesday.

The poll found 22 percent responded that the economy is “excellent” and 49 percent said it is “good.”

The majority of American voters also are happy with their own economic outlook.

“Some 52 percent of American voters say they are better off financially today than they were in 2016, while 21 percent say they are worse off and 23 percent say they are the same,” the polling group says of its findings.

Quinnipiac reports, however, even with those positive numbers, President Donald Trump isn’t getting credit for those high economic scores or the fact that his policies have positively impacted the economy.

The poll asked: Do you think President Trump’s trade policies are good or bad for the U.S. economy?

Those who answered “good” were 40 percent compared to 48 percent who responded “bad.”

That is, however, better than his rating on July 2, 2018 — 39 percent good, 50 percent bad.

“American voters give Trump mixed grades for his handling of the economy as 48 percent approve and 45 percent disapprove,” the polling group reports.

“The nation’s economy is pretty darn good and President Donald Trump’s approval numbers are pretty darn awful,” Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll,” said of the poll. “So what to make of the good news, bad news mashup and how to correct it?”

When the numbers behind the good economy are broken down along party lines, 50 percent of Republicans answered “excellent,” where only 3 percent of Democrats choose that word to describe today’s economy.

But more Democrats rated the economy as “good” than Republicans — 51 percent to 42 percent respectively.