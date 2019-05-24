Democrats Refuse to Block Gun Offenders from Amnesty Status

House Democrats voted down an amendment Wednesday to prevent gun offenders from getting amnesty status under the DREAM Act.

The amendment was put forward by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL).

Gaetz tweeted, “Democrats voted down my amendment to prevent gun offenders from receiving amnesty status under the DREAM Act.” He noted the irony, “Democrats vote to give green cards to illegal immigrants who commit gun crimes, while they try to restrict American citizens’ right to bear arms.”

This refusal to block gun offenders from amnesty status is in line with other security measures the Democrats have rejected since taken control of the House. On February 18, 2019, Breitbart News reported rejected a Republican proposal to alert U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) if an illegal alien is discovered via a background check for a firearm.

Ironically, they rejected the proposal to alert ICE during their push to criminalize private gun sales for Americans via universal background checks.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.