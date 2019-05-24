JOIN BREITBART. Takes 2 seconds.

Donald Trump: ‘I Feel Badly’ for Theresa May

US President Donald Trump (L) and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May shake hands during a joint press conference following their meeting at Chequers, the prime minister's country residence, near Ellesborough, northwest of London on July 13, 2018 on the second day of Trump's UK visit. - Britain and the United …
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty
CHARLIE SPIERING

President Donald Trump expressed sympathy for British Prime Minister Theresa May on Friday after she announced her plans to resign.

“I feel badly for Theresa, I like her very much,” Trump said in response to the news. “She’s a good woman, she worked very hard. She’s very strong.”

The president delivered his take on the news during his departure from the White House for a trip to Japan.

The president said he looked forward to visiting with May during his planned trip to the United Kingdom on June 3-5.

May announced she would step down on June 7th.

