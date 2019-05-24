Donald Trump: ‘I Feel Badly’ for Theresa May

President Donald Trump expressed sympathy for British Prime Minister Theresa May on Friday after she announced her plans to resign.

“I feel badly for Theresa, I like her very much,” Trump said in response to the news. “She’s a good woman, she worked very hard. She’s very strong.”

The president delivered his take on the news during his departure from the White House for a trip to Japan.

The president said he looked forward to visiting with May during his planned trip to the United Kingdom on June 3-5.

May announced she would step down on June 7th.