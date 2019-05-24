A gun class in Charlotte, North Carolina, teaches safety and shooting basics to kids as young at six years old.

WBTV reports that the class is done by Michael Pegram of Echo Firearm Training. He said, “There was no other class like this. So, I decided to come up with it.”

The class is four hours long and includes shooting with .22s and 9mms for parents who want their children to do so. Pegram said, “It’s the parents’ choice of what their kids should be around. I’m just offering a class to let them learn to be safe, if they’re going to be around them.”

"…to let them learn to be safe, if they’re going to be around them." A firearm training instructor offers gun safety classes to kids – some as young as six. Some say this is too young, others think it's needed. Story next at 11 on @WBTV_News. pic.twitter.com/sv4VFJeOzi — Amanda Foster WBTV (@AFosterWBTV) May 21, 2019

Pegram reserves final call on use of the guns, saying, “A lot of times they’re not shooting a nine-millimeter. But once in a blue moon, if they know what they’re doing, and I know they can do it, we have done that.”

Pegram said there are strong voices in support of his class and strong voices in opposition. But Pegram sees the positive, noting that his class teaches kids what to do–and what not to do–if they come across a gun.

