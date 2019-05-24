Ilhan Omar: Nothing ‘Stable’ or ‘Genius’ About ‘Deranged, Bizarre’ Trump

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Thursday called President Donald Trump “deranged, bizarre, incoherent” and “sad” after the president again referred to himself as a “stable genius” amid flaring tensions with Democrat congressional leadership.

“There is nothing ‘stable’ or ‘genius’ about these public rants from a president,” Omar wrote on Twitter. “Deranged, bizarre, incoherent, sad … come to mind.”

This is far from the first instance in which Omar has attacked the president, suggesting in March that he is sub-human in contrast to former President Barack Obama. She has also called for impeachment proceedings to begin, tweeting this week: “Impeachment is about upholding the rule of law and protecting our democracy. It’s time Democrats open an impeachment inquiry against the current occupant of the White House.”

In her short tenure in Washington, Omar has had to apologize several times for making antisemitic comments and pushing anti-Jewish tropes. In February, Omar suggested Republican lawmakers are bribed into supporting Israel.

The controversial congresswoman’s remarks came in response to a press conference by President Trump, where he announced a $16 billion aid package for farmers amid U.S-China trade talks. During the event, the president criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) for their claiming he had thrown a “temper tantrum” in Wednesday’s infrastructure meeting.

“You had the group, Cryin’ Chuck, Crazy Nancy, I tell you what I’ve been watching her, and I have been watching her for a long period of time –she’s not the same person,” the president said of the two top Democrats’ press conference on the meeting. “I haven’t changed very much, been very consistent, I’m an extremely stable genius,” he later added.

President Trump previously referred to himself as a “stable genius” in July 2018 when asked if he would tweet about foreign leaders following the NATO summit in Brussels.

“No, that’s other people that do that,” the president said. “I don’t. I’m very consistent.”

“I’m a very stable genius,” he added.