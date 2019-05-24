Illegal Alien Accused of Stabbing Beloved Grandmother to Death

An illegal alien from Mexico has been arrested and charged with murdering a beloved 75-year-old grandmother in Houston, Texas.

Marco Cobos, 19-years-old, is an illegal alien from Mexico, a law enforcement official confirmed to Breitbart News. On May 19, Cobos allegedly stabbed 75-year-old Etta Nugent 13 times in her home for 40 minutes to an hour as she begged for her life, according to prosecutors.

Nugent was a beloved mother of three children and grandmother of six who had retired as a parish secretary at Holy Ghost Catholic Church. Nugent was a parishioner at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church.

The alleged murder occurred while the illegal alien had been living in a stolen truck on Nugent’s tree-lined street in Houston near the St. Francis de Sales church. Cobos, according to prosecutors, approached Nugent about her helping him fix the broken down truck.

When the elderly woman was unable to help, prosecutors say the illegal alien forced his way into her home as Nugent tried to speak through a crack in the door. Cobos, according to prosecutors, grabbed a knife and stabbed the elderly woman in the chest then ran back to the kitchen to grab more knives to stab her.

Nugent attempted to escape, heading out the front door and making her way to her front porch, but Cobos heard her and pulled her back inside the house where he continuously stabbed her until she died, prosecutors said.

The illegal alien then stole $560 from Nugent’s purse and her car, fleeing the alleged murder to buy food and a battery for his broken down truck. Cobos then returned to the murder scene, prosecutors said, to eat and steal more of the woman’s things, including three of her credit cards.

The next day, when Nugent failed to visit her husband in the hospital or answer phone calls from relatives, her son arrived at her home to find her dead.

Nugent’s family and friends told the Houston Chronicle in a statement that they are “heartbroken and in absolute shock at the senseless tragedy that unfolded” this week.

“Etta was a kind, gentle and generous woman who lived her life with unwavering dedication to her faith, family, and friends,” the statement continued.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News.