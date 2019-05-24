Ortiz: Hispanics Still Thriving with the Economic Growth of Trump Era

Democrats are desperately trying to downplay the booming economic success under President Trump. This includes arguing that the economy is not benefiting Hispanics, who will be the largest minority voting bloc in presidential election next year for the first time in American history.

Representative Joaquin Castro said last week, “Wall Street doing well does not mean that a vast majority of Latino families are doing well.” Moreover, Representative Donna Shalala said, “Everybody has to be lifted up, and the president is not lifting everybody up. He is forgetting about the working stiffs that need an increase.” She added, “He is not putting out a message that resonates to people in my community because they know they are not better off.” Representative Raul Ruiz claimed that the constituents in his heavily Hispanic district “are getting by” but “not getting ahead.”

As Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan famously said, “Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but not their own facts.” The fact is that Hispanics are flourishing in the Trump economy. Democrats asserting the contrary is a mere partisan talking point to try to deny Trump the Hispanic support he has earned and which may decide the presidential election outcome next year. Expect Democrats to increase their identity politics attacks in an effort to skew Latinos against Republicans over the next year and a half.