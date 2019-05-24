JOIN BREITBART. Takes 2 seconds.

Video: Jerry Nadler Appears to Nearly Pass out at Press Conference

Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-NY, looks on as US Attorney General Bill Barr fails to attend a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on May 2, 2019. - Barr refused to testify before the committee hearing on his handling of the Mueller report, setting up …
JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images
JOSHUA CAPLAN

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, appeared to nearly pass out during a press conference organized by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Friday morning in Manhattan.

In a video shared by PIX11 News reporter Henry Rosoff, de Blasio and other presser attendees come to ask Nalder if he is okay as they offer him water. The House Judiciary panel chair began slumping in his seat shortly after concluding his remarks at P.S. 199 in the Upper West Side of Manhattan about speed enforcement cameras in school zones. At once point, de Blasio is seen asking Nadler if he was okay, to which Nalder replied “no.” After being given water and an orange to eat, Nadler appeared to have regained his composure, according to NBC New York.

An ambulance was altered of Nadler’s health and a stretcher was wheeled into the building.

A spokesperson for Nadler said in a statement: “He is okay. Seems to have been dehydrated and it was very warm in the room. He is now responsive and receiving a check-up.”

