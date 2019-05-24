Video: Jerry Nadler Appears to Nearly Pass out at Press Conference

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, appeared to nearly pass out during a press conference organized by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Friday morning in Manhattan.

BREAKING:@RepJerryNadler has health scare during an event along side @NYCMayor talking about speed cameras. Appears to be dehydrated and pass out. He looks paper white. pic.twitter.com/dTFlPMWhgG — Henry Rosoff (@HenryRosoff) May 24, 2019

In a video shared by PIX11 News reporter Henry Rosoff, de Blasio and other presser attendees come to ask Nalder if he is okay as they offer him water. The House Judiciary panel chair began slumping in his seat shortly after concluding his remarks at P.S. 199 in the Upper West Side of Manhattan about speed enforcement cameras in school zones. At once point, de Blasio is seen asking Nadler if he was okay, to which Nalder replied “no.” After being given water and an orange to eat, Nadler appeared to have regained his composure, according to NBC New York.

An ambulance was altered of Nadler’s health and a stretcher was wheeled into the building.

EMS arrives for Rep. Jerry Nadler after his health scare at de Blasio’s press conference on the UWS. pic.twitter.com/lJ4WE6bjmO — Anna Sanders (@AnnaESanders) May 24, 2019

A spokesperson for Nadler said in a statement: “He is okay. Seems to have been dehydrated and it was very warm in the room. He is now responsive and receiving a check-up.”