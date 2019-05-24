Woman Hides in Closet, Calls 911, Shoots Intrusion Suspect Dead

A Forney, Texas, woman hid inside a closet, called 911 to report an alleged intruder, then shot that suspect dead.

CBSDFW reports the woman awoke Thursday to the sounds of the suspect repeatedly knocking on her front door. She did not open the door because she had never seen the individual before. Soon after she heard him allegedly trying to make entry through the back door.

The woman hid in a closet and called 911 to report the suspect. The suspect allegedly discovered her while she was still on the 911 call and she shot him.

Deputies arrived to find the suspect dead at the scene.

FOX4 News reports that the woman was not injured in the incident. The deceased invasion suspect has not been identified.

Neighbor Amanda Baber was interviewed about the incident. She said, “Praise God that she had the means to protect herself and that she had the strength to do it because in situations like that, you can get pretty fearful and tend to clam up and not know what to do.”

