Memorial Day 2019 Projected to Kick Off Busiest U.S. Travel on Record

United States Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials have projected summer 2019 will see a ten million traveler volume increase from 2018.

“This summer we’re expecting to screen over 2.7 million travelers on peak days,” TSA Acting Deputy Administrator Patricia Cogswell revealed. “Our dedicated transportation security officers, inspectors, air marshals, and support personnel are working around the clock to ensure traveler security during this record breaking travel season.”

Between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day weekend, May 23 through September 3, 263 million travelers and crew are predicted to come through the TSA checkpoints.

During the summer 2018 travel season, TSA screened approximately 250 million travelers. The agency expects to see a four percent increase from summer 2019, an increase of ten million. While 2018 saw nine of the top ten busiest travel weeks in American history, TSA expects summer 2019 to set records for passengers and crew screened both in a single day and single week.

TSA has hired more than 2,000 additional security screening staff and additional canine teams to keep operations moving smoothly through the busy summer season. The agency has also been provided with an additional “20% increase in overtime funds to local TSA leadership to allow greater scheduling flexibility during the busiest peak travel periods.”

