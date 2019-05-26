Actor Albert Brooks Compares John Voight to John Wilkes Booth

Left-wing actor Albert Brooks jumped on Twitter late Saturday and compared veteran actor John Voight to President Abraham Lincoln’s killer John Wilkes Booth.

“I like Jon Voight as an actor. He might be the greatest actor since John Wilkes Booth,” Albert Brooks said.

Brooks’ vile comparison came just hours after Voight posted a series of videos to social media in which the Oscar-winning actor praised President Donald Trump, calling him the “greatest president since Abraham Lincoln.

“The country is stronger, safer, and with more jobs, because our president his every move correct,” John Voight says in the second of two video messages. “Don’t be fooled by the political left, because we are the people of this nation that is witnessing triumph. So let us stand with our president, let us stand up for this truth that President Trump is the greatest president since Abraham Lincoln. God bless America, and may God continue to guide this nation. Much love.”

To my fellow Americans. Part 2. pic.twitter.com/uhqpbzwHhS — Jon Voight (@jonvoight) May 25, 2019

Brooks’ hit on John Voight is despicable but not new. The Secret Life of Pets actor usually saves his invective and personal attacks for President Trump, his family members, or his supporters.

Mocking Melania Trump’s speech at the Republican National Convention in 2016, Albert Brooks said “Watching Trumps wife speak. She sounds like all the people he wants to keep out.”

