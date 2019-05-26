Everytown for Gun Safety Lobbyist Facing Domestic, Criminal Charges

Everytown for Gun Safety Fund lobbyist Robert Blaisdell is facing multiple charges including false imprisonment and simple assault.

The Union Leader reports that Blaisdell “is a managing partner with Demers, Blaisdell & Prasol Inc.,” and worked with Everytown, which has “backed gun control legislation at the State House.”

The Patch reports that Blaisdell’s charges stem from charges he allegedly kept a family member in a room, inhibiting “their ability to physical movement.” He is also accused of “stepping on the person’s hand” and grabbing the person’s cell phone and damaging it.

Blaisdell pleaded not guilty to the charges on May 6 and returns to court on July 1.

Other clients with whom Blaisdell has worked include Walmart, Bank of America, NH Troopers, and NH Police Association.

