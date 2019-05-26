Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Saturday falsely accused President Donald Trump of spreading a “doctored” video of Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Clinton said Trump had posed a “Constitutional crisis” to the country.

“Just look at what’s happened in the last 24 hours, the president and his cronies have been running around spreading a doctored video of Nancy Pelosi,” she said. “Now it is sexist trash, but it’s also a sign that Trump is running scared.”

Clinton commented at a Harris County Democratic Party event in Houston, Texas and triumphantly shared a video of her own speech on Twitter.

My take on Trump and his cronies spreading that doctored video of Nancy Pelosi: It's sexist trash. It's also a sign that Trump is running scared. pic.twitter.com/AgcH5RQNyj — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 25, 2019

On Thursday, Trump shared a Fox Business highlight video of Pelosi’s rhetorical stammers during a press conference and suggested that something was “off” about her speech, as she held up two fingers while listing off three points.

“PELOSI STAMMERS THROUGH NEWS CONFERENCE” pic.twitter.com/1OyCyqRTuk — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 24, 2019

(The video shared by Trump was separate from a different video of Pelosi “doctored” to slow her speech so that she sounded drunk that was removed by YouTube)

Trump said Friday he was responding in kind to Pelosi after she suggested that the president was unwell and called for a “family intervention.”

“She made horrible statements. She knows they’re not true. She said terrible things. So I just responded in kind,” he said to reporters. “Look, you think Nancy is the same as she was? She’s not. Maybe we can all say that.”