Trump Primary Challenger Weld: POTUS ‘Would Prefer Aryan Nation’

Former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld, who is trying to primary President Donald Trump, this week accused Trump of preferring America to be “an Aryan nation.”

“I celebrate that America has always been a melting pot,” Weld reportedly said this week at an Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate event on the 2020 election. “It seems he would prefer an Aryan nation.”

When ABC asked Weld on Thursday what he meant by “Aryan nation,” Weld reportedly said that he thinks Trump “would prefer a nation with no immigrants.”

“I know that sounds strong and tough but he’s very interested in bloodlines and it has resonance,” Weld continued.

Weld went further with his “Aryan nation” remarks than most Democrats have to date, and his campaign strategy may explain his rhetoric.

Despite barely registering in the polls, Weld admitted to C-SPAN in an interview that aired on Friday that he will be focusing on anti-Trump Democrats in the “20 states that permit crossover voting” to try to defeat Trump in 2020.

“It’s not just Vermont, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts, it’s 17 other states,” Weld reportedly said. “And a lot of those states permit even a Democrat to take a Republican ballot and I’ve heard from Democrats that they’re going to come and vote in the Republican primary for one day so that they can vote for me against Mr. Trump. And then they’re going to go home and take a hot shower because they feel so unclean. But those are votes as well.”