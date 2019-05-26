A Clackamas County, Oregon, robbery suspect armed with a hatchet fled a convenience store when the clerk behind the counter pulled a gun in self-defense.

KOIN-TV reports that the incident occurred April 28, 2019, and the Clackamas County Sheriff just released the surveillance.

The video shows the suspect enter the Plaid Pantry around 1 am, He then allegedly pulled a hatchet from his pants and the clerk responded by pulling a gun. The suspect responded by allegedly leaving the hatchet on the counter and apologizing, before fleeing.

The clerk is no longer employed by the store, which has “a zero tolerance for weapons.”

Fox News reports the Clackamus County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for the suspect. Sgt. Marcus Mendoza put out a release to the suspect, which said, “We’d like to reunite you with the hatchet you left behind after the clerk responded with a handgun and a 911 call and you fled the scene.”

