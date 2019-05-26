President Donald Trump attended a sumo wrestling match in Japan on Sunday, awarding the “President’s Cup” to the winner.

“In honor of your outstanding achievement as sumo grand champion I hereby award you the President’s Cup,” he said to wrestler Asanoyama after watching the sumo match with First Lady Melania Trump.

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie Abe also attended the match with Trump.

Afterward, Trump and the First Lady went to a Hibachi restaurant with the Abes for dinner.

“That was an incredible evening at sumo,” the president said. “Sumo wrestling.”