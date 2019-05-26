JOIN BREITBART. Takes 2 seconds.

Watch: Donald Trump Awards ‘President’s Cup’ After Sumo Wrestling Match in Japan

CHARLIE SPIERING

President Donald Trump attended a sumo wrestling match in Japan on Sunday, awarding the “President’s Cup” to the winner.

“In honor of your outstanding achievement as sumo grand champion I hereby award you the President’s Cup,” he said to wrestler Asanoyama after watching the sumo match with First Lady Melania Trump.

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie Abe also attended the match with Trump.

Afterward, Trump and the First Lady went to a Hibachi restaurant with the Abes for dinner.

“That was an incredible evening at sumo,” the president said. “Sumo wrestling.”

President Donald Trump talks with first lady Melania Trump as he attends the Tokyo Grand Sumo Tournament with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie Abe, top right, at Ryogoku Kokugikan Stadium, Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

