Presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) claimed recently that the late Sen. John McCain rattled off the names of dictators during President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

In her remarks before supporters in Iowa, Klobuchar recounted how she sat beside McCain and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) during President Trump’s inaugural address

“I sat on that stage between Bernie and John McCain, and John McCain kept reciting to me names of dictators during that speech because he knew more than any of us what we were facing as a nation,” said the White House hopeful, the Huffington Post reported on Saturday. “He understood it. He knew because he knew this man more than any of us did.”

Sen. Amy Klobuchar on Trump's inauguration: "The day when I sat on that stage between Bernie and John McCain and John McCain kept reciting to me names of dictators during that speech because he knew more than any of us what we were facing as a nation." https://t.co/tPu9ZRoVHY pic.twitter.com/s7nHlwVd3S — The Hill (@thehill) May 27, 2019

In response to Klobuchar’s comments, McCain’s daughter and The View co-host Meghan McCain called on the senator to leave her father “out of presidential politics.”

“On behalf of the entire McCain family – @amyklobuchar please be respectful to all of us and leave my fathers legacy and memory out of presidential politics,” she tweeted.

On behalf of the entire McCain family – @amyklobuchar please be respectful to all of us and leave my fathers legacy and memory out of presidential politics. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) May 27, 2019

McCain’s purported remarks don’t come as a complete surprise, as he and the president shared a rocky relationship for years. In 2015, President Trump said the Vietnam War veteran was “not a war hero,” citing his capture.

While campaigning for the presidency in 2016, President Trump called McCain “weak” on immigration and suggested that he was an “incompetent” senator.

President Trump was not invited by the McCain family to attend the Arizona senator’s funeral, though White House advisers Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were in attendance. Appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in February, Meghan expressed displeasure with President Trump’s family members attending the funeral. “I thought that my family had made it clear, or at least I had, that the Trumps are unwelcome around me, and that my father had been sort of very clear about the line between the McCains and the Trumps,” she said.

In March, President Trump blasted McCain over his role in the dissemination of the anti-Trump Steele dossier, accusing the late lawmaker of doing so for “very evil purposes.”

“It was a fake. It was a fraud. It was paid for by Hillary Clinton and the Democrats,” the president said of the dossier in an interview with Fox Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo. “They gave it to John McCain who gave it to the FBI for very evil purposes. That’s not good. And the other thing, he voted against repeal and replace. Now, he’s been campaigning for years for repeal and replace. I’m not a fan. After all of this time, he’s — think of this —repeal and replace. We would have had great health care.”